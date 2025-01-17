Breaking News: U.S. Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Ban Law

Update: On January 20, 2025, newly elected President Trump issued an executive order titled, Application of Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act to TikTok, to delay the shutdown of TikTok and allow for a period of 75 days for further review of “the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown of a communications platform used by millions of Americans.”

On January 17, 2025, the Supreme Court of the United States (“SCOTUS”) unanimously upheld the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (the “Act”), which restricts companies from making foreign adversary controlled applications available (i.e., on an app store) and from providing hosting services with respect to such apps. The Act does not apply to covered applications for which a qualified divestiture is executed.

The result of this ruling is that TikTok, an app which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance and qualifies as a foreign adversary controlled application under the Act, will face a ban when the law enters into effect on January 19, 2025. To continue operations in the United States in compliance with the Act, the law requires that ByteDance sell the U.S. arm of the company such that it is no longer controlled by a company in a foreign adversary country. In the absence of a divestiture, U.S. companies that make the app available or provide hosting services for the app will face enforcement under the Act.

It remains to be seen how the Act will be enforced in light of the upcoming changes to the U.S. administration. TikTok has 170 million users in the United States.