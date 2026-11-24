Advocate General Issues Opinion on Dynamic IP Addresses and GDPR Compensation Claims

On November 5, 2026, Advocate General (“AG”) Maciej Szpunar of the Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”) delivered his Opinion in Case C-654/25. The Opinion addresses two key points: (1) when a dynamic Internet Protocol (“IP”) address may constitute personal data under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), and (2) whether individuals who deliberately provoke GDPR infringements in order to obtain compensation can claim damages under Article 82 of the GDPR. The Opinion is not legally binding but will be taken into consideration by the CJEU in deciding the case.

Background

The case arose from a German website operator’s use of Google Fonts in its default dynamic configuration, which caused visitors’ dynamic IP addresses to be transmitted automatically to Google in the U.S. when the website was accessed. The individual concerned used automated tools to identify websites using such configuration and to trigger visits to them. The individual would then allege the relevant website operators had infringed the GDPR by transmitting the IP address to the U.S. and seek compensation for such alleged infringement. According to the German Federal Court of Justice, this automated process of visiting websites to trigger the transmission of the IP address was used more than 100,000 times.

Against that background, the German Federal Court of Justice referred the case to the CJEU, asking three questions: (1) whether a dynamic IP address constitutes personal data in these circumstances, (2) whether deliberately provoked infringements can give rise to non-material damage under Article of the 82 GDPR, and (3) whether compensation may be refused on the basis of abuse of rights.

AG Opinion

In light of the three questions to the CJEU, the AG made the following points in the Opinion:

A dynamic IP address automatically transmitted to a third-party recipient could constitute personal data for that recipient if the recipient has means reasonably likely to be used to identify the individual. The AG also noted that the same IP address could also constitute personal data indirectly for the website operator where the operator knew, or should have known, that the recipient had such means of identification.

Pertaining to compensation, the AG recalled that making a claim under Article 82 of the GDPR requires three elements: an infringement, damage, and a causal link between the two, meaning an infringement alone is not sufficient to give rise to compensation. The AG stated that non-material damage should not be recognized where a data subject knowingly provokes a GDPR infringement in an automated and repeated manner in order to obtain compensation.

Regarding abuse of rights, the AG stated that abuse requires both an objective and a subjective element. The objective element concerns whether the claim would serve the purpose of Article 82, which is to compensate individuals for damage caused by GDPR infringements. In practical terms, the question is whether the compensation mechanism is being used to obtain redress for harm suffered or as a means of generating income from deliberately provoked infringements, even if the formal conditions for compensation are met. The subjective element requires an intention to obtain an advantage by artificially creating the conditions for claiming compensation. The AG also indicated that financial gain does not need to be the individual’s sole objective; it is sufficient for it to be the primary objective.

Next Steps

The CJEU will now begin its deliberation. Although the Opinion is not legally binding, the CJEU will take it into consideration when determining the case.

Read the Request for a preliminary ruling in Case C-654/25, and the AG Opinion, only available in French.