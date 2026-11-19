On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) Office for Civil Rights (“OCR”) published the “HIPAA Privacy Rule: Changes to Support Coordinated Care and Individual Engagement and Reduce Regulatory Burdens” (the “Final Rule”). Finalizing many, though not all, of the proposals in OCR’s January 21, 2021, Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (the “2021 NPRM”), the Final Rule modifies the HIPAA Privacy Rule, making significant changes to the individual right of access, expanding the permissions for care coordination and case management, streamlining Notice of Privacy Practices (“NPP”) requirements, and revising certain provisions affecting business associates, among other modifications.
Background and Overview
OCR explains that the Final Rule targets Privacy Rule standards that “may impede the nationwide transition to value-based health care by limiting or discouraging individual access or care coordination and case management or posing other unnecessary burdens,” with the goal of promoting “the essential sharing of individuals’ protected health information (PHI) for care coordination and individual engagement while continuing to protect its privacy and security.”
OCR frames the Final Rule as part of the Trump Administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda and its broader effort to build a “digital health ecosystem” in which patients can view, manage, use and share their health information through apps and other tools, situating it alongside related federal initiatives, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Digital Health Tech Ecosystem initiative, ONC health IT certification work, and HHS’s crackdown on information blocking. Consistent with OCR’s historical approach, the amendments to the Privacy Rule are generally technology neutral.
Key Changes to the Right of Access
The Final Rule makes several key changes to the Privacy Rule’s right of access:
- New defined terms. The Final Rule adds two new defined terms to 45 C.F.R. § 164.501: “electronic health record” and “personal health application.” Notably, a “personal health application” is an electronic application used by an individual to access health information that is managed, shared, and controlled by or primarily for the individual, rather than by or primarily for a covered entity or another person.
- Shorter response time. Covered entities must act on access requests as soon as practicable and no later than 15 calendar days after receipt (reduced from 30 days), with one extension of up to 30 calendar days available. Where another federal or state law requires a shorter period, that shorter period is deemed practicable.
- Removing barriers to access requests. The Final Rule clarifies that, although a covered entity may require access requests “in writing,” it may not require a particular form or format. Requests submitted by email, through a patient portal, or through a personal health application, for example, satisfy the writing requirement. The Final Rule further provides that covered entities may not impose any measure that impedes access when a less burdensome, practicable alternative exists.
- Limits on identity verification. Covered entities may not impose unreasonable identity verification measures on individuals attempting to exercise the right of access, such as requiring notarization, in-person proof of identity when remote verification is practicable, or a wet signature when an electronic signature is valid under applicable law.
- Access through personal health applications. A covered entity must provide an individual with access to their PHI in the form and format requested by the individual, if “readily producible” in such form and format, including to or through the individual’s personal health application. Covered entities must also inform individuals offered a summary in lieu of a copy of their PHI that they retain the right to a full copy and to direct an electronic copy in an electronic health record to a person designated by the individual. Where another federal or state law requires a covered entity to implement a technology that provides access in a particular electronic form and format, that form and format is deemed “readily producible.”
- Narrower right of access to direct. In response to the ruling in Ciox Health, LLC v. Azar, OCR has revised 45 C.F.R. 164.524(d) to limit an individual’s right to direct a covered entity to transmit PHI to a designated third party. The right to direct is now specifically limited to an individual’s right to direct electronic copies of PHI in an electronic health record to a person designated by the individual. The covered entity must comply with such requests where the request is clear, conspicuous, and specific.
- Fees and free access. Covered entities remain able to charge a reasonable, cost-based fee in connection with an individual’s request for a copy of their PHI under certain circumstances. However, the Final Rule specifies when access must be provided free of charge, including for in-person inspections and when an individual uses an internet-based method, such as a personal health application, to view or obtain a copy of electronic PHI.
- Posted fee schedules. A new 45 C.F.R. § 164.525 requires a covered entity that imposes fees for copies of PHI to post a fee schedule on its website, if it has one, and to make the fee schedule available to individuals at the point of service and upon request. The schedule must identify all types of access to PHI available free of charge and specify the standard fees for certain copies, where the covered entity generally charges for such copies.
Care Coordination and Case Management
OCR identifies facilitating care coordination and case management as a central aim of the Final Rule, and the Final Rule makes two targeted changes in this area. First, it amends the definition of “health care operations” at 45 C.F.R. § 164.501 to confirm that the definition encompasses both population-based and individual-focused care coordination and case management, a clarification especially significant for health plans. OCR explains that some covered entities had read the existing definition to reach only population-based activities, which would have excluded individual-level care coordination and case management; the Final Rule confirms that health plans and covered health care providers may use and disclose PHI for care coordination and case management, whether individual-level or population-based. Second, the Final Rule adds 45 C.F.R. § 164.506(c)(6), which expressly permits covered entities to disclose PHI to social services agencies, community-based organizations, home and community-based services (“HCBS”) providers, or similar third parties that provide health or human services to specific individuals, for purposes of individual-level care coordination and case management of the individual.
Business Associate Changes
The Final Rule makes two notable changes in this area. First, it amends 45 C.F.R. § 164.502(a)(4)(ii) to codify OCR’s longstanding interpretation that a business associate must disclose PHI as required by its business associate agreement, including, where specified in the business associate agreement, to the individual or the individual’s designee to fulfill the covered entity’s obligations with respect to the right of access and right to direct. OCR advises that covered entities and their business associates should address in their business associate agreements which party will be responsible for responding to such requests. Even where a covered entity delegates that responsibility to a business associate, the covered entity remains ultimately responsible for ensuring the individual receives the requested PHI, and contractual arrangements cannot be used to circumvent that obligation.
Second, the Final Rule excludes Telecommunications Relay Services (“TRS”) providers from the definition of “business associate.” TRS enables people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf-blind, or who have a speech disability to communicate by telephone. A longstanding OCR FAQ already provides that a covered entity using TRS to communicate with such individuals does not need a business associate agreement with the TRS provider, but it does not address covered entity workforce members who themselves rely on TRS to share PHI with colleagues or outside persons as needed to perform their duties. The Final Rule closes that gap by excluding TRS providers from the definition of “business associate” at 45 C.F.R. § 160.103 and expressly permitting a regulated entity to disclose PHI to a TRS Communications Assistant as necessary to conduct covered functions.
Notice of Privacy Practices
Health care providers with a direct treatment relationship no longer need to obtain an individual’s written acknowledgment that they received the NPP, or document a good faith effort to obtain one, and OCR has eliminated the associated 6-year NPP document retention requirement. The Final Rule also revises NPP content requirements to better explain individuals’ rights and how to exercise them, including by informing individuals of their right to discuss the NPP with a contact person or office designated by the covered entity. It also, among other revisions to NPP requirements, removes the provision that excepted inmates of correctional institutions from the right to receive a copy of the NPP. Covered entities will therefore need to update their NPPs.
Other Changes
The Final Rule extends the existing permission to use or disclose PHI of members of the Armed Forces to command authorities for mission readiness to all Uniformed Services, adding the U.S. Public Health Service (“USPHS”) Commissioned Corps and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”) Commissioned Corps to the six branches of the Armed Forces. It also makes a number of technical, non-substantive corrections to the Privacy Rule.
Effective and Compliance Dates; Transition Period
Effective and compliance dates. The Final Rule takes effect on January 19, 2027, with compliance required by July 19, 2027.
Transition period for business associate agreements. The Final Rule modifies the transition provisions at 45 C.F.R. § 164.532(e) to allow regulated entities to continue to operate under certain existing business associate agreements (including subcontractor business associate agreements) for up to one year after the effective date of the Final Rule. If, prior to November 19, 2026, a regulated entity had an existing, compliant business associate agreement in place, and the agreement is not renewed or modified from January 19, 2027, until July 19, 2027, OCR deems such business associate agreement compliant with the modifications to the Privacy Rule until the earlier of (1) the date the business associate agreement is renewed or modified on or after July 19, 2027, or (2) January 18, 2028. This transition period covers only the updating of the business associate agreements themselves; it does not affect any other HIPAA compliance obligations. For example, as of the Final Rule’s compliance date, a business associate that responds to individual requests for access on behalf of a covered entity must respond to such requests as soon as practicable, but no later than 15 calendar days after receiving the request irrespective of whether its business associate agreement with the covered entity has been modified to reflect such requirement.
Looking Ahead
With approximately 240 days between publication and the general compliance date, covered entities and business associates should begin their compliance review now. Priority areas for covered entities include (1) auditing access request workflows against the new 15 calendar day response period, (2) posting the required fee schedule, (3) revising NPPs to satisfy the updated content requirements and to extend the right to receive NPPs to inmates, and (4) updating or creating new policies and procedures and workforce training materials to address the regulatory changes. All covered entities with business associate agreements (and business associates with subcontractor business associate agreements) should review and revise such agreements to ensure compliance with the modified right of access provisions.
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