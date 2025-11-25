California AG Announces $1.4 Million Settlement with Mobile Gaming App Company for CCPA Opt-Out Violations
2 Minute Read
November 25, 2025
Categories: Children’s Privacy, Online Privacy, Enforcement, U.S. State Law
On November 21, 2025, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $1.4 million settlement with Jam City, Inc. (“Jam City”), a mobile gaming app company, for violations of the California Consumer Privacy Act’s (“CCPA’s”) opt-out of sale/sharing requirements. The settlement represents California’s sixth CCPA enforcement action.
The California AG alleged that Jam City violated the CCPA by:
- sharing (for cross-context behavioral advertising purposes) or selling (for monetary or other valuable consideration) consumers’ personal information without providing CCPA-compliant opt-out mechanisms; and
- for certain games, failing to obtain affirmative opt-in consent to sell or share the personal information of minors aged 13 to 16.
In addition to the $1.4 million civil penalty, the settlement requires Jam City to:
- implement CCPA-compliant in-app opt-out mechanisms that allow consumers to restrict the sale and sharing of their personal information; and
- stop selling or sharing the personal information of minors between the ages of 13 and 16 without their affirmative opt-in consent.
In the press release announcing the settlement, Attorney General Bonta reminded app providers that the CCPA requires apps to provide consumers with a simple, transparent and easy-to-navigate mechanism to opt out of the sale and sharing of their personal information.
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