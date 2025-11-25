California AG Announces $1.4 Million Settlement with Mobile Gaming App Company for CCPA Opt-Out Violations

On November 21, 2025, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $1.4 million settlement with Jam City, Inc. (“Jam City”), a mobile gaming app company, for violations of the California Consumer Privacy Act’s (“CCPA’s”) opt-out of sale/sharing requirements. The settlement represents California’s sixth CCPA enforcement action.

The California AG alleged that Jam City violated the CCPA by:

sharing (for cross-context behavioral advertising purposes) or selling (for monetary or other valuable consideration) consumers’ personal information without providing CCPA-compliant opt-out mechanisms; and

for certain games, failing to obtain affirmative opt-in consent to sell or share the personal information of minors aged 13 to 16.

In addition to the $1.4 million civil penalty, the settlement requires Jam City to:

implement CCPA-compliant in-app opt-out mechanisms that allow consumers to restrict the sale and sharing of their personal information; and

stop selling or sharing the personal information of minors between the ages of 13 and 16 without their affirmative opt-in consent.

In the press release announcing the settlement, Attorney General Bonta reminded app providers that the CCPA requires apps to provide consumers with a simple, transparent and easy-to-navigate mechanism to opt out of the sale and sharing of their personal information.