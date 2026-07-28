EU Digital Omnibus on AI Enters Into Force

On July 27, 2026, the EU’s Digital Omnibus on Artificial Intelligence (Regulation (EU) 2026/1744 of the European Parliament and of the Council) (the “Digital Omnibus”) entered into force, three days after its publication in the Official Journal, marking the European Union’s latest effort to recalibrate implementation of the EU Artificial Intelligence Act (“AI Act”). First proposed by the European Commission in November 2025, the Digital Omnibus amends the AI Act and parts of the EU’s wider digital and sectoral framework as part of a broader package intended to simplify EU digital legislation, reduce compliance burdens and support innovation. The European Commission introduced the proposal in response to practical implementation difficulties under the AI Act, including delays in the designation of national competent authorities and conformity assessment bodies, as well as the absence of harmonized standards, guidance and other compliance tools for high-risk AI systems.

In summary, the Digital Omnibus amends the timeline for the AI Act’s high-risk obligations taking effect, expands the powers of the EU AI Office, streamlines conformity assessment procedures and reduces certain administrative burdens for businesses, including by extending some simplified documentation measures to medium-sized companies. It also clarifies the relationship between the AI Act, the EU GDPR and certain sector-specific legislation; addresses AI literacy, registration obligations and regulatory sandboxes; reinstates a simplified registration requirement for certain AI systems that providers consider not to be high risk; and restores a stricter standard for processing special categories of personal data for bias detection and correction. In addition, it broadens the AI Office’s supervisory role in relation to general-purpose AI models, aligns aspects of that oversight with the Digital Services Act framework and introduces a new prohibition on AI systems designed to generate nonconsensual sexual or intimate imagery and child sexual abuse material.

The key dates for AI Act provisions taking effect, as revised by the Digital Omnibus, are:

August 2, 2026: Transparency obligations enter into force.

Transparency obligations enter into force. December 2, 2026: Certain AI-generated content marking obligations will apply to systems already on the market before August 2, 2026.

Certain AI-generated content marking obligations will apply to systems already on the market before August 2, 2026. December 2, 2027: New application date for the main compliance obligations for stand-alone high-risk AI systems listed in Annex III, including systems used in employment and education.

New application date for the main compliance obligations for stand-alone high-risk AI systems listed in Annex III, including systems used in employment and education. August 2, 2028:Application date for high-risk AI systems embedded in regulated products under Annex I.

Read the Digital Omnibus here.