Lisa Sotto Selected as Arbitrator for the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

Hunton & Williams LLP is pleased to announce that Lisa Sotto, chair of the firm’s top-ranked Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice and managing partner of the firm’s New York office, has been selected as an arbitrator in connection with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework Binding Arbitration Program.

The Program, developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and European Commission, provides the terms under which Privacy Shield organizations are obligated to arbitrate claims, pursuant to the Recourse, Enforcement and Liability Principle. The binding arbitration option applies to certain “residual” claims as to data covered by the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. The purpose of this option is to provide a prompt, independent and fair mechanism, at the option of individuals, for resolution of claimed violations of the Principles not resolved by any of the other Privacy Shield mechanisms, if any.

Sotto has received widespread recognition for her work in the areas of privacy and cybersecurity. She chairs the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee. She is regularly sought after by media outlets and industry publications for her professional insights, and appears regularly on national television and radio news programs.

She is a part of Hunton & Williams’ award-winning Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, which focuses on all aspects of privacy, data protection, cybersecurity, information governance, cyber insurance, litigation and e-commerce issues for multinational companies across a broad range of industry sectors.