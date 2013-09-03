Sotto Named Among Ethisphere's 2013 "Attorneys Who Matter"

On September 3, 2013, Hunton & Williams LLP announced that Lisa J. Sotto, head of the firm’s Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice and managing partner of the New York office, was named among Ethisphere Institute’s “Attorneys Who Matter” for 2013. The annual listing includes lawyers from a range of legal disciplines who surpass their peers based on their experience, public service, legal community engagement and client endorsement. This is the third time Sotto has achieved this ranking.

Sotto also was recently named among The National Law Journal’s “The 100 Most Influential Lawyers in America” and in Chambers USA as a “Star” performer, the guide’s highest ranking. Sotto was the only privacy lawyer in the United States to receive this distinguished ranking.

Under her leadership, the firm’s Privacy and Cybersecurity practice has been ranked as the top law firm globally for privacy and data security by Computerworld magazine in each of its four surveys; and rated by Chambers and Partners as the top privacy and data security practice in the Chambers Global and Chambers USA guides. Her personal accomplishments include a “No. 1 privacy expert” rating for the past three consecutive listings by Computerworld magazine; a No. 1 U.S. national ranking for Privacy and Data Security from Chambers and Partners; and recognition as a leading lawyer by The Legal 500 United States. She is the editor and lead author of the Privacy and Data Security Law Deskbook.