Sotto Named Among National Law Journal's "100 Most Influential Lawyers"

Hunton & Williams LLP is pleased to announce that Lisa J. Sotto, partner and head of the firm’s Global Privacy and Data Security practice, has been named to The National Law Journal’s “The 100 Most Influential Lawyers in America” list. Last published in 2006, this is only the eighth time this list of legal luminaries has been compiled since it was first established in 1985 as “Profiles in Power.”

“In our opinion, no one in the global legal community has had more influence over evolving privacy and data security standards than Lisa Sotto,” said Wally Martinez, Managing Partner of Hunton & Williams. “This recognition is well deserved and we congratulate her.”

Sotto had the foresight a dozen years ago to build what has become one of the world’s best-known privacy and data security practices and to co-found the Centre for Information Policy Leadership, a think tank within Hunton & Williams that works with member companies and data protection authorities worldwide to develop the next generation of information privacy rules.

Today, Sotto deploys a team of partners, associates and other privacy and data security professionals reaching across the United States, Europe and Asia to address regulatory, enforcement and litigation risks, as well as threats to companies’ systems, personal data and confidential business information. Her recent focus has been on the cybersecurity threats affecting global organizations in nearly every industry sector. Sotto was appointed by Secretary Napolitano as Chair of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee, and previously was appointed Vice Chair by Secretaries Ridge and Chertoff. She has advised more than 900 companies on information security issues, and has counseled six of the Fortune 10.