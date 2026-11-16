UK ICO Issues Guidance on AI-Assisted Data Subject Access Requests

On November 11, 2026, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) published guidance on how organizations should handle data subject access requests (“DSARs”) that are generated by or drafted with the assistance of artificial intelligence (“AI”). The guidance applies to requests made under Article 15 of the UK GDPR and explains how existing DSAR rules apply when individuals use AI tools to prepare a request.

The ICO’s central message is that using AI does not make a DSAR invalid. Organizations must assess AI-assisted DSARs in the same way as any other DSAR. What matters is whether the individual is seeking access to their personal data, not whether the request is clearly worded or legally accurate. The ICO acknowledges that AI-assisted DSARs can be more challenging to process; they may be lengthy, repetitive, vague, overly broad, or include inaccurate legal references, foreign laws, fabricated authorities, or unrelated complaints and requests. However, the ICO confirms that such features do not by themselves justify refusing the request. In such instances, organizations should consider using the same tools available for any DSAR, including seeking clarification where reasonably necessary, extending the response period for complex requests, and considering whether a request is manifestly unfounded or excessive.

The ICO also highlights the risk that AI-assisted DSARs may contain false contact details or fraudulent identity or authority documents. In those cases, organizations should take appropriate verification steps before disclosing personal data. The guidance also reiterates that controllers are required to conduct a reasonable and proportionate search, not an unlimited one, and that requests for metadata or other specific information must be assessed in light of whether the information constitutes the requestor’s personal data.

The ICO also recognizes that AI-generated DSARs may ask for information outside the scope of a DSAR, such as legal explanations, search methodologies, or non-personal information. In those cases, organizations do not need to respond to those elements under the UK GDPR.

More broadly, the ICO encourages organizations to train staff, provide clear instructions for making DSARs, and offer practical assistance to requestors. Overall, the guidance indicates that while AI may change the style and complexity of DSARs, it does not change the underlying legal standard for responding to them.

Read the guidance.