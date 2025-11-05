California Adds Injunctive Relief to its Right of Publicity Statute and Extends Liability to Digital Replicas

On October 10, 2025, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 683 (“SB 683”) (the “Act”), amending California’s Right of Publicity statute, California Civil Code Section 3344 (“Section 3344”) to add injunctive relief to the available remedies and extend liability to cover digital replicas.

Section 3344 applies to any individual or business that knowingly uses another’s name, voice, signature, photograph, or likeness without prior consent in advertising, selling, or promoting products or services.

Key provisions of Section 3344 include: