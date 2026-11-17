California AG Announces $1.8 Million Settlement with Lyft for CCPA Violations

On October 29, 2026, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $1.8 million settlement with Lyft, Inc. (“Lyft”). The Attorney General alleged that Lyft did not provide consumers with an in-app mechanism for opting out of the sale of their personal information and instead used a burdensome opt-out process in contravention of the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) and California’s Unfair Competition Law. The settlement marks the ninth enforcement action brought by Attorney General Bonta’s office under the CCPA.

The settlement stems from the Attorney General’s March 2025 investigative sweep into companies’ use of geolocation data. The Attorney General’s investigation found that Lyft collected personal information from app users, including IP addresses and non-precise geolocation data, and sold or shared that information to target and display advertisements within the app. According to the complaint, however, Lyft’s app did not provide users with an in-app means of opting out of the sale or sharing of their personal information. Instead, users had to navigate through multiple links from Lyft’s in-app Privacy Policy to reach the company’s “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” webpage. The Attorney General further alleged that, although Lyft already knew the identity of users using the form because they had to log in to access the app, Lyft still required them to log in again and submit additional personal information to opt out. The Attorney General’s investigation determined that Lyft’s opt-out process constituted an “illegal and unnecessary barrier” to the exercise of CCPA rights.

In addition to imposing $1.8 million in civil penalties, the settlement requires Lyft to add an in-app opt-out option and inform California consumers of their right to opt out of the sale of their personal information.