CalPrivacy Fines FedEx $2.975 Million for CCPA Violations Involving Online Tracking

On November 10, 2026, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CalPrivacy”) Board announced that it had issued a decision requiring Federal Express Corporation (“FedEx”) to pay a $2.975 million administrative fine and change its business practices to resolve alleged violations of the California Consumer Privacy Act’s (“CCPA’s”) opt-out requirements.

Alleged Violations

CalPrivacy alleged that FedEx participated in cross-context behavioral advertising through online tracking technologies, despite its privacy notices stating that FedEx did not “sell” or “share” personal information, as these terms are defined under the CCPA.

CalPrivacy also alleged the following deficiencies in FedEx’s opt-out mechanisms:

FedEx allegedly failed to configure its websites to detect and honor opt-out preference signals such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”), which has been required since 2020.

FedEx’s privacy request webform did not opt consumers out of the company’s use of cookies or tracking technologies, but rather pointed consumers to its Cookie Preferences tool. Additionally, FedEx allegedly continued to make available certain website visitors’ personal information to ad tech companies even after consumers turned off “Analytical” and “Tracking” cookies.

FedEx’s Cookie Preferences tool did not explain how its settings applied to the sale or sharing of personal information.

“The time for implementing appropriate disclosures and functionality for opt-out preference signals has long passed,” said Lara Kehoe Hoffman, CalPrivacy’s Acting Deputy Director of Enforcement. “We will vigorously enforce compliance with this important and long-standing privacy right enjoyed by all Californians.”

CCPA Protections Apply in B2B Contexts

The decision emphasizes that the CCPA’s requirements apply in business-to-business (“B2B”) contexts. It notes that consumers often use personal devices for both personal and work tasks, which lets ad tech companies add identifiers from those visits to their broader behavioral profiles. CalPrivacy Executive Director Tom Kemp said the decision “confirms that the CCPA protects Californians from online surveillance, even in a [B2B] setting,” and that businesses “must assess whether their B2B operations respect the robust privacy rights of individuals,” emphasizing that CalPrivacy “ will not hesitate to take action if they don’t.”

Remedial Obligations

FedEx must pay the $2.975 million fine within 30 days of the decision’s effective date. The decision also requires FedEx to comply with the following requirements for three years:

Scan its digital properties at least quarterly to keep a full and current inventory of tracking technologies that sell or share personal information;

Enter into CCPA-compliant contracts with all third parties to which it sells or shares personal information, and maintain an onboarding process for those third parties;

Configure its digital properties to fully and timely honor opt-out requests, whether sent through GPC or another method;

Test its opt-out settings in both staging and production at least quarterly and whenever FedEx adds a new tracking technology;

Provide a “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” or “Your Privacy Choices” link without adding unnecessary friction;

Ensure any cookie tool used for opt-outs explicitly explains how it applies to the sale and sharing of personal information, and include an active link to the relevant choice in any privacy or cookie-related notice; and

Post the metrics required by the CCPA each year.

FedEx must also review its privacy disclosures, opt-out methods and opt-out fulfillment processes within 180 days of the decision’s effective date, and complete necessary process and system changes within 210 days of that date.