China’s Supreme Court Issues Guidance on Adjudicating AI-Related Disputes

On September 7, 2026, the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China (the “Supreme Court”) issued Opinions on Adjudicating Artificial Intelligence-Related Dispute Cases (Fa Fa [2026] No. 10) (the “Opinions”). The Opinions provide judicial guidance for the People’s Courts in China (the “Courts”) on the application of existing law in disputes that involve artificial intelligence (“AI”), particularly since China has not enacted a dedicated AI law. Below are certain of the key areas of guidance from the Opinions.

General Principles and Allocation of Responsibility

The Opinions apply to civil, intellectual property, procedural, and criminal matters involving AI technologies, including generative AI, large models, open-source models, embedded AI products, and autonomous driving systems. Where no special rule applies, AI tort liability follows the fault-based principle under Article 1165(1) of the Civil Code. Courts are directed to consider the specific application scenario and degree of autonomy, the technology and information transparency, the potential risks and affected scope, the preventive measures taken by developers, providers, and other parties, and a user’s ability to foresee and control harm.

Responsibility should be distinguished by role (i.e., developer, provider, operator, or user) and by AI model type.

Use of Publicly Available Personal Information for AI Training

The Opinions state that processing personal information that an individual has made public, or that has otherwise been lawfully made public, for AI model training generally will not constitute an infringement of personal information rights if the processing remains within a reasonable scope and the individual has not expressly objected to the processing. However, if the processing has a significant impact on the individual’s rights and interests, consent must be obtained. The Opinions provide certain factors which should be considered when determining whether processing falls within a “reasonable scope” such as the purpose of processing and whether it is necessary and appropriate for the AI model’s function, the type and sensitivity of the personal information, and the circumstances in which the person made the information public.

Unauthorized Disclosure of Personal Information

According to the Opinions, using AI to track, analyze or aggregate an individual’s publicly available information, including telephone numbers, online accounts, and social media information, for the purpose of uncovering private information constitutes an infringement of the individual’s privacy rights when the resulting private information is obtained, disclosed or made public, or is used to disturb the individual’s private life. In addition, using AI to photograph, observe, or eavesdrop on an individual’s private spaces or private activities constitutes an infringement of their privacy rights, unless otherwise permitted by law or the individual expressly consents.

AI-Generated Likenesses and Synthetic Voices

The Opinions state that, absent a specific legal basis, using AI without an individual’s consent to process their name or likeness and generate and use or publicly disclose an identifiable virtual representation of the individual can support claims for infringement of the individual’s rights. The Opinions also expressly address voice cloning; using an individual’s voice as training material without consent to generate a synthetic voice that can be identified as that individual, including by imitating their timbre, intonation and speaking style, may infringe the individual’s rights in their voice.

In addition, the Supreme Court indicated that manipulation of identifiable AI-generated digital likenesses or voices to engage in improper conduct or make false statements that lower an individual’s social evaluation should be treated by Courts as an infringement of reputation rights.

Liability of Generative AI Providers After Notice

According to the Opinions, if AI-generated content infringes an individual’s rights, and the individual gives the generative AI provider notice, the provider may be liable for any resulting harm if it fails to take necessary measures in a timely manner, including stopping generation of the infringing content. The notice must contain preliminary evidence of the infringement and the individual’s identity. The Opinions also address malicious users. A user who intentionally supplies infringing prompts to induce an AI system to produce harmful content may bear liability.

Automated Decision-Making and Consumer Profiling

Regarding algorithms used in consumer transactions, the Opinions explain that algorithmic price differentiation for the same goods or services without justified, non-discriminatory reasons may constitute unlawful differential treatment. When scrutinizing unreasonable differential treatment, the relevant factors to consider include whether it restricts consumers’ informed consent, choice, or fair dealing, whether individualized terms are based on information concerning a consumer’s consumption preferences, willingness or ability to pay, or browsing history, and whether it violates the principle of good faith and business ethics.

AI Products and Autonomous Vehicles Related Liability

The Opinions confirm that AI products embodied in physical goods are subject to product-liability rules and specifically, when an AI product is found to have a defect that causes damage, its producer and seller will bear product liability. The Opinions do not say that every malfunction, inaccurate output or disappointing result necessarily constitutes a legally actionable defect, but the Courts should consider whether the AI product presents an unreasonable danger to personal or property safety. In doing so, Courts should consider the intended use of the AI product, the self-learning capabilities of the AI product, updates to the AI product, the extent of user control over the AI product, compliance with any applicable national or industry standards, and whether the AI product developer gave accurate descriptions and clear warnings about limitations and foreseeable risks.

Related to AI products, the Opinions also include specific information on autonomous or assisted-driving vehicles. For example, the Opinions confirm that where a traffic accident is caused by an autonomous or assisted-driving vehicle, the matter will be adjudicated under the Civil Code and Road Traffic Safety Law. Further, if a vehicle defect causes or contributes to damage, the producer or seller may be liable, whereas when where damage is caused by a defect and driver fault combined, liability may be apportioned under applicable multi-cause rules. The Opinions also confirm that Courts may order the parties controlling vehicle data (e.g. developers, sellers, or operators) to provide authentic and complete autonomous-driving or assisted-driving event records needed for fact-finding.

AI Related Intellectual Property and Data

The Opinions also provide guidance on intellectual property and data matters. For example:

Copyright : Liability for AI-generated infringing content is assessed by service type, training-data sources, degree of involvement by the relevant parties (e.g. developer, provider, or user), preventive measures and profits. A developer asserting non-infringement must substantiate their defense with evidence, such as training-data sources, training records, model operation, and technical basis. In addition, a user who knows of a prior work and generates substantially similar output without a valid defense may be liable for copyright infringement.

: Liability for AI-generated infringing content is assessed by service type, training-data sources, degree of involvement by the relevant parties (e.g. developer, provider, or user), preventive measures and profits. A developer asserting non-infringement must substantiate their defense with evidence, such as training-data sources, training records, model operation, and technical basis. In addition, a user who knows of a prior work and generates substantially similar output without a valid defense may be liable for copyright infringement. Patents : AI-related inventions can qualify for intellectual property protection if they use technical means, solve a technical problem, and produce a technical effect, unless contrary to law, public morality, or public interest. A natural person who makes a creative contribution to the essential features of an AI-assisted invention may be named as inventor.

: AI-related inventions can qualify for intellectual property protection if they use technical means, solve a technical problem, and produce a technical effect, unless contrary to law, public morality, or public interest. A natural person who makes a creative contribution to the essential features of an AI-assisted invention may be named as inventor. Open source : Courts should consider licenses, safeguards and disclosures when assessing responsibility. Liability exemptions may be granted based on factors such as the license type, scope of rights restrictions, compliance measures, and any disclosure of functions and risks of code modules.

: Courts should consider licenses, safeguards and disclosures when assessing responsibility. Liability exemptions may be granted based on factors such as the license type, scope of rights restrictions, compliance measures, and any disclosure of functions and risks of code modules. Data : Lawfully obtained data can be granted protection under applicable copyright, trade secrets and unfair-competition rules. Antitrust, algorithm abuse, data poisoning, malicious labeling, and adversarial attacks that harm AI security or market order may result in civil liability.

: Lawfully obtained data can be granted protection under applicable copyright, trade secrets and unfair-competition rules. Antitrust, algorithm abuse, data poisoning, malicious labeling, and adversarial attacks that harm AI security or market order may result in civil liability. Technology contracts: Breach of contract should be assessed against the contract terms, R&D characteristics, and whether the performing party exercised reasonable efforts.

Procedure, Evidence and False Litigation

The Opinions include certain guidance on procedural aspects of litigation, including that Courts may rely on third parties such as technical investigators and experts for AI-specific facts, and that parties must fully disclose relevant evidence or potentially face adverse inferences.

With regards evidence, emphasis is given to: (i) authenticity and integrity of electronically generated, stored, or transmitted data; (ii) source data, cleaning rules, and methodology for big-data analytical reports; (iii) pre-chain authenticity and platform reliability for blockchain evidence; and (iv) for AI-generated content offered as evidence, prompt design, similarity, consistency across repeated tests, training data, algorithm design, and content-filtering mechanisms.

The Opinions explain that using AI to delete or alter synthetic-content labels, manipulate inputs, selectively present outputs, or conduct adversarial interference to fabricate evidence may result in dismissal of claims, fines, detention, or criminal liability. Parties submitting AI-generated pleadings, legal memos, or case research must verify accuracy, disclose AI assistance, and bear responsibility for content.