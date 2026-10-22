DOJ Arrests U.S. Nationals in Widespread North Korean IT Worker Fraud Scheme

Federal authorities arrested two U.S.-based facilitators and raided over 40 ‘laptop farms’ in Texas used by North Korean remote workers to generate more than $3 million for sanctioned weapons programs. The workers used stolen identities and remote-access software to gain employment at American businesses while sending funds to state-controlled accounts.

Why It Matters

This enforcement action underscores the aggressive use of ‘laptop farms’ to bypass U.S. sanctions and highlights the critical need for businesses to verify the true identity and location of remote technical staff.

Read more on Hunton’s Government Contracts Intelligence Briefing.