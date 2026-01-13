FTC and States File Amended Complaint Against Uber for Unfair and Deceptive Practices

On December 15, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it, along with 21 states and the District of Columbia, filed an amended complaint in the U.S. District for the Northern District of California alleging that Uber used unfair and deceptive billing and cancellation practices.

In particular, the amended complaint, which follows the complaint filed last April by the FTC alone, alleges that Uber charged consumers for its subscription without their consent, failed to deliver promised savings including $0 delivery fees, and made it difficult for users to cancel their subscription. Uber’s practices allegedly violated the FTC Act, state consumer protection laws and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act, which requires online retailers to clearly disclose the terms of the service they are selling, obtain consumers’ consent before charging them for a service, and provide a simple way to cancel a recurring subscription. The complaint seeks monetary and injunctive relief, including civil penalties and damages.