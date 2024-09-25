FTC Publishes Staff Report On Data Practices of Social Media and Video Streaming Services

On September 19, 2024, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced the publication of a staff report entitled, “A Look Behind the Screens: Examining the Data Practices of Social Media and Video Streaming Services” (the “Report”). The Report documents the data collection and use practices of major social media and video streaming services and alleges that these companies engaged in vast surveillance of consumers while failing to sufficiently protect users, especially children and teens.

The Report is based on responses to 6(b) orders issued in December 2020 to nine social media and video streaming service companies about the companies’ collection and use of consumer data.

Among other practices, the Report found that the companies collected and retained large amounts of data about users and non-users; shared user data broadly; incentivized monetization of user data; deployed privacy-invasive tracking technologies; engaged in deficient data minimization and retention practices; fed users’ personal information into automated systems with minimal opportunities for users to opt out; and failed to adequately protect children and teens.

Based on these findings, the Report sets forth numerous recommendations, including: