Hunton & Williams' Privacy Team Releases Privacy and Data Security Law Deskbook
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Categories: Events, General

On July 20, 2010, Hunton & Williams announced the release of the first edition treatise Privacy and Data Security Law Deskbook (Aspen Publishers) by lead author Lisa J. Sotto, managing partner of the firm’s New York office and head of the firm’s global Privacy and Information Management practice.  The deskbook provides a detailed overview (with thousands of specific citations for the legal practitioner) of those areas of information privacy and data security law that have the greatest impact on and are most relevant to U.S. businesses operating in the global arena.  In addition, the treatise contains a collection of sample documents, charts, checklists and other compliance-enabling tools.

Tags: Aaron P. Simpson, Fred Cate, Lisa Sotto
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