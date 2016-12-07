Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Deskbook Second Edition Released
Time 1 Minute Read
Categories: Cybersecurity, Information Security, Security Breach

On December 6, 2016, Hunton & Williams announced the release of the second edition treatise Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Deskbook (Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.) by lead author Lisa J. Sotto, head of the firm’s Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice. The Deskbook has become an essential tool for those involved in managing privacy and cybersecurity law issues. “The treatise provides a roadmap to comply with global data protection laws, navigate and comply with state breach notification requirements, and stay informed on emerging legal trends,” said Sotto. Members of the global practice group also contributed to the Deskbook. 

The second edition has been updated to include:

  • recent FTC, SEC, HHS and state enforcement actions for privacy and information security violations;
  • The Cybersecurity Act of 2015;
  • cybersecurity in corporate transactions;
  • the EU General Data Protection Regulation;
  • key judgments rendered by the European Court of Justice, including the invalidation of the Safe Harbor and the EU Data Retention Directive 2006/24/EC;
  • The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield;
  • privacy-related marketing restrictions; and
  • enforcement actions against entities under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule.
Tags: GDPR, Lisa Sotto, Privacy Shield, Safe Harbor
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