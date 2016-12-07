Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Deskbook Second Edition Released

On December 6, 2016, Hunton & Williams announced the release of the second edition treatise Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Deskbook (Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.) by lead author Lisa J. Sotto, head of the firm’s Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice. The Deskbook has become an essential tool for those involved in managing privacy and cybersecurity law issues. “The treatise provides a roadmap to comply with global data protection laws, navigate and comply with state breach notification requirements, and stay informed on emerging legal trends,” said Sotto. Members of the global practice group also contributed to the Deskbook.

The second edition has been updated to include: