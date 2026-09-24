European Commission Unveils Proposal for EU KIDS Act
Time 1 Minute Read
Categories: Privacy & Cybersecurity

On September 17, 2026, the European Commission published its proposal for the EU KIDS Act (the “Act”). The Act proposes to create a harmonized EU framework aimed at strengthening protections for children online, including by limiting children’s access to social media platforms and imposing new safety obligations on providers.

The Act is proposed to apply to a category of services described as “Social Media+,” which includes providers of online social networking services, video-sharing platform services, artificial intelligence (“AI”) companions, general conversational chatbots and online games.  Read more...

Tags: Children's Privacy, European Union, Online Privacy
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