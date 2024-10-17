FTC adopts final “Click-to-Cancel” Rule aimed at recurring subscription services

In a significant move, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued its final “Click-to-Cancel” Rule aimed at streamlining the cancellation process for subscription services. This Rule is a critical development for retailers, particularly those utilizing negative option marketing—where customers are automatically enrolled in subscriptions and must actively cancel to stop payments.

The new Rule, which goes into effect 180 days after it is published in the Federal Register, mandates that sellers make the cancellation process as straightforward as the sign-up process, effectively eliminating cancellation procedures that often frustrate consumers. The Rule will apply broadly to nearly all negative option programs across all media. Key provisions include:

Prohibiting misrepresentations of any material fact while using negative option marketing;

Requiring sellers to provide “important information” prior to obtaining consumers’ billing information and charging consumers;

Requiring sellers to obtain consumers’ unambiguously affirmative consent to the negative option feature prior to charging them; and

Requiring sellers to provide consumers with simple cancellation mechanisms to immediately halt all recurring charges.

The FTC issued a one-page fact sheet for businesses and consumers that outlines the requirements:

FTC Chair Lina M. Khan emphasized the necessity of the Rule, stating, “too often, businesses make people jump through endless hoops just to cancel a subscription.” In its press announcement, the FTC pointed to a significant increase in consumer complaints regarding deceptive subscription practices, including nearly 70 complaints per day so far this year.

The final Rule omits earlier proposed provisions that would have required annual reminders to consumers about their subscription plans and restrictions on how sellers communicate with consumers seeking to cancel.

The FTC’s action drew dissents from Commissioners Ferguson and Holyoak, with Commissioner Holyoak issuing a separate statement in which she argues, among other things, that the Rule did not follow FTC statutory requirements and fails to demonstrate that the unfair and deceptive acts and practices related to negative option billing are “prevalent” in the U.S. economy.

While negative option marketing can be advantageous for businesses and consumers alike, the rise in consumer complaints highlights the potential pitfalls of these practices. Sellers of subscription services will need to adapt to the new regulations to remain compliant and retain customer trust.

For retailers, this rule signifies a shift toward greater transparency and accountability in subscription services. Businesses will need to reassess their marketing strategies and ensure that cancellation processes are user-friendly and accessible. Failure to comply could result in penalties, damaging both a company’s reputation and its bottom line.

Retailers should proactively embrace these changes and ensure their subscription offerings align with the new legal landscape to foster consumer loyalty and trust in an increasingly competitive market.

Update:

On October 22, the Michigan Press Association and the National Federation of Independent Business, Inc. filed a petition in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals seeking review of the FTC’s order issuing the Final Rule. The petitioners are requesting that the Court hold unlawful, vacate, enjoin, and set aside the Final Rule and provide such additional relief as may be appropriate.