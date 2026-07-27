Webinar Invitation – Smart Contracting & Audit Management for Software & Cloud Transactions
Time 1 Minute Read
Categories: News & Events

Join our Retail Industry Group this Wednesday for a practical discussion on managing legal, financial, and operational risks in software and cloud transactions affecting retailers. We’ll cover common contracting, compliance, and audit challenges across POS, e-commerce, ERP, CRM, inventory, loyalty, and omnichannel technologies, with guidance on drafting agreements, addressing risky vendor provisions like “Indirect Access” and “Available for Use,” and reducing audit exposure. The program will also share best practices for responding to audit requests through early planning, internal coordination, and effective communication while minimizing business disruption. 

Additional information can be found here 

Presenters: 

Date: July 29th, at 3pm ET 

Please register here to secure your spot! 

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