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Join us for a practical discussion on managing legal, financial, and operational risk in software and cloud transactions affecting retailers. From POS systems and e-commerce platforms to ERP, CRM, inventory, loyalty, and omnichannel technology, retail businesses face unique contracting and audit challenges as they scale operations across stores, distribution networks, and digital channels.

This program will examine common issues retailers encounter and offer practical guidance on:

Contracting Strategies: Practical tips for drafting software and cloud agreements to better align with retail operating models and help minimize audit risk.

Compliance Considerations: Guidance on addressing vendor contract provisions that can create unexpected exposure for retailers, including concepts such as “Indirect Access” and “Available for Use”.

Audit Management: Best practices for responding to software and cloud audit requests, including early-stage planning, internal coordination, communication strategies, and practical steps for navigating the process successfully while minimizing business disruption.

This session will provide practical tools to help retailers protect their organizations and maximize the value of their software and cloud investments in the context of new technology agreements, managing vendor relationships, responding to audit demands, and preparing for potential disputes.

PANELISTS

Andrew G. Geyer, Partner, Technology, Sourcing and Complex Contracting

John Gary Maynard, Partner, Intellectual Property



Who Should Attend: In-house legal counsel, C-suite members, and IT, sourcing, and contract management professionals

Questions: Please contact Kourtney Buckner

If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:

Verification Form ▸

Evaluation Form ▸

CLE: Hunton will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.

HRCI: This program has been pre-approved for 1 HR (Business) recertification credit hours toward aPHR®, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™, and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).