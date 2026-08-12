NHTSA Takes Major Steps in Establishing an Autonomous Vehicle Framework
Time 1 Minute Read
By and
Categories: Regulatory

On July 30 and 31, 2026, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) unveiled a coordinated series of regulatory and policy actions that together represent the most significant recalibration of federal autonomous vehicle (AV) oversight in years. These actions accelerate near-term commercial deployment of AVs through granting the first-ever commercial exemption for robotaxis and streamlining exemption processes. Additionally, these actions provide stakeholders with considerable opportunities to engage with the agency and shape the AV legal framework. This alert provides an overview of each action and takeaways for AV developers and industry stakeholders.

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Tags: Department of Transportation
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  • Sadie Mapstone
    Sadie Mapstone
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    With a distinguished career spanning more than 20 years in public service and private practice, Brian is a go-to problem solver who provides clients with strong crisis management and environmental compliance and regulatory ...

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