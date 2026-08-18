Atlanta – Finance Associate

The Atlanta office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks an attorney with 1 to 3 years of finance experience to join the Business Finance practice group in a full-time, partnership-track associate position. Candidates should have experience in a variety of finance transactions, with an emphasis on Article 9 of the UCC, syndicated lending transactions and middle market lending transactions. Experience representing both lenders and borrowers in workouts is also useful. The ideal candidate will have a strong academic record; exceptional analytical, organizational, and writing skills; and be a true team player. Georgia Bar license is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Job #004039 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position .

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Bank of America Plaza, Suite 4100

600 Peachtree Street, NE

Atlanta, GA 30308