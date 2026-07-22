Atlanta – Labor and Employment Associate

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks an associate to join its Labor and Employment team in a full-time, partnership-track associate position. The ideal candidate will have at least four years (class of 2022 or more senior) of employment and labor experience. This position may be based in Washington, DC; Richmond; Dallas; Houston; or Atlanta.

A successful candidate will have experience managing employment litigation matters, including taking and defending depositions, drafting and arguing motions, communicating with opposing counsel, and independently managing case strategy, deadlines, and dockets. The candidate should also be comfortable advising employers on a broad range of workplace issues.

Candidates should have experience advising employers on a broad range of labor matters and will have strong knowledge of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) processes and proceedings, and labor-related agency investigations.

Candidates will have strong analytical, research, writing, and communication skills, and the ability to work directly with clients. Candidates should be capable of independently managing matters, developing practical and business-focused advice, conducting legal research, drafting position statements and other advocacy materials, and coordinating effectively with colleagues and clients.

Prior large law firm experience is preferred. Candidates must be licensed in the jurisdiction to which they are applying. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Job #003999 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position .

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: Yes, if a valid agreement is in place.

Contact Information:

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Bank of America Plaza, Suite 4100

600 Peachtree Street, NE

Atlanta, GA 30308