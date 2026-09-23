Boston – Experienced Issues & Appeals Attorney

Hunton’s Litigation team seeks an attorney with at least five years (class of 2021) of experience to join their Issues and Appeals practice group. This full-time, partnership-track associate position will provide overall support to this growing practice. The ideal candidate will have appellate experience, a strong academic record, as well as excellent research, writing and analytical skills. An appellate judicial clerkship is strongly preferred. This position can sit in either the Washington, DC, Richmond, Austin, or Boston office. Licensure in the jurisdiction to which a candidate is applying is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $365,000 - $435,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004064 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Elizabeth Bearden, Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: Yes, if a valid agreement is in place.

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

60 State Street

Suite 2400

Boston, MA 02109