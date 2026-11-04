Charlotte – Real Estate Associate

The Real Estate practice group of Hunton seeks a full-time, partnership-track associate to join its thriving real estate practice. Candidates should have at least two years of experience in real estate transactions, including debt or equity transactions, acquisitions, dispositions, large-scale development, data center, digital infrastructure, energy or other infrastructure-related projects, and/or joint venture structures. Candidates with experience representing developers, owners, investors, lenders, or operators in connection with data centers, telecommunications facilities, fiber networks, utility-scale infrastructure projects, or other complex commercial real estate assets are encouraged to apply. This position may be based in Atlanta; Charlotte; Houston; Los Angeles; New York; Richmond; or Washington, DC.

The ideal candidate will have a strong academic record, exceptional analytical, organizational, and writing skills, and be a true team player. Candidates licensed in the jurisdiction to which they are applying is preferred and, in any event, required within one year of joining the firm. A competitive relocation package is available to candidates relocating for the role. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant /Veteran/Disability.

Job #004079 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position .

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: No

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

One South at The Plaza

101 South Tryon Street

Suite 3500

Charlotte, NC 28280