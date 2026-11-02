Dallas – Bankruptcy Associate

The Houston office and Dallas office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seek an associate to join its national Bankruptcy and Restructuring practice group, in person, in a full-time, partnership-track associate position. The ideal candidate will have at least one to five years (class of 2025 – class of 2021) of commercial bankruptcy experience. Applicants should have a demonstrated interest in bankruptcy/restructuring, as well as a strong academic record, exceptional analytical and writing skills and be a true team player. Former and current U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judicial Clerks are encouraged to apply. Texas bar license preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. A competitive relocation package is available to candidates relocating for the role. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Job #004110 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position .

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

1445 Ross Avenue, Suite 3700

Dallas, TX 75202