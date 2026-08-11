Dallas – Labor and Employment Associate

The Dallas office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks an associate to join the Labor and Employment team in a full-time, partnership-track associate position. The ideal candidate will have at least four years (class of 2022 or more senior) of law firm experience in labor and employment litigation and counseling.

A successful candidate will have significant experience managing employment litigation matters, including taking and defending depositions, drafting and arguing motions, communicating and negotiating with opposing counsel, and independently managing case strategy, deadlines, and dockets. The candidate should also be comfortable advising employers on a broad range of workplace issues, including employee relations matters, policy development, compliance, and risk management.

The successful candidate will have strong analytical, research, and writing skills; excellent judgment; and the ability to work directly with clients and manage multiple matters in a fast-paced environment. Experience with class and collective actions, restrictive covenant litigation, and traditional labor issues is a plus. Big law firm experience is preferred.

The successful candidate should have a strong academic record and exceptional written and oral advocacy skills. Texas Bar membership is required. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Job #004027 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

1445 Ross Avenue, Suite 3700

Dallas, TX 75202