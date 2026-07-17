Dallas – Real Estate Associate

The Real Estate practice group of Hunton seeks a full-time, partnership-track mid-level associate in the Dallas office to join its thriving real estate practice. Candidates should have three to six years of real estate experience (class of 2023 – class of 2020), which must include handling either debt or equity transactions including on the debt-side—mortgage and mezzanine loan transactions or on the equity-side—acquisitions, dispositions, and joint venture structures. The ideal candidate will have a strong academic record; exceptional analytical, organizational, and writing skills; and be a true team player. Texas bar membership is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability.

Job # 003993 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

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If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

1445 Ross Avenue, Suite 3700

Dallas, TX 75202