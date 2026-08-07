Dallas – Real Estate mid-level Associate

The Real Estate practice group of Hunton seeks a full-time, partnership-track mid-level associate in the Dallas office to join its thriving real estate practice. Candidates should have three to six years of sophisticated commercial real estate experience (class of 2023 – class of 2020), including meaningful experience representing borrowers and/or lenders in commercial real estate financing transactions. Such experience should include the negotiation, documentation, and closing of mortgage, mezzanine, and other secured lending transactions. Experience with acquisitions, dispositions, joint venture structures, and other equity transactions is also preferred.

The ideal candidate will have substantial experience managing complex transactions, coordinating closings, and drafting and negotiating principal transaction documents. Candidates should possess a strong academic record, exceptional analytical, organizational, and writing skills, and a collaborative approach to the practice of law. Texas bar membership is preferred and, in any event, required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability.

Job #004025 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

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If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

1445 Ross Avenue, Suite 3700

Dallas, TX 75202