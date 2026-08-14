Houston – 2027 2L Summer Program

Thank you for your interest in Hunton. We are currently accepting applications for qualified second-year law students (Class of 2028) to be considered for our 2027 Summer Associate Program. Please click here to review information about our 2027 Summer Program.

Students who meet the following criteria are eligible to apply for this opportunity:

Currently enrolled and in good standing at an ABA-accredited U.S. law school; and Legally eligible to work in the United States.

Please upload the following application materials:

Cover letter (please indicate your interest in the location you are applying) Resume Law School Transcript

At the time of posting, the expected weekly salary for this position is $4,327.

EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Job # 003893 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

Click here to apply to this position.

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Mary Clare Ganucheau, Lawyer Recruiting Manager for the Houston office.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Sr. Lawyer Recruiting Administrator +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.