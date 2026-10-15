Houston – Business Finance Associate

Hunton seeks an attorney with at least 2-5 (class of 2024 - 2021) years of finance experience to join the Business Finance group in a full-time partnership-track associate position in our Houston office. Candidates will provide guidance and expert advice to clients on finance transactions, including energy financings, oil and gas financings, cash flow financings, asset-based facilities, acquisition financings, and sponsor-led financings. The ideal candidate will have a strong academic record, exceptional analytical and writing skills, and be a true team player. Texas membership is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant//Veteran/Disability.

Job # 004088 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Tammie Mitchell, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: Yes, if a valid agreement is in place.

Contact Information

600 Travis Street

Suite 4200

Houston, TX 77002