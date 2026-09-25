Houston – Corporate Associate

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks an attorney with at least 4 to 6 years (class of 2022 – class of 2020) of experience to join the Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions group of the Corporate team in a full-time, partnership-track associate position in our Houston, TX office. Candidates should have experience primarily in private merger and acquisition transactions, including private equity transactions, while experience in public mergers and acquisition transactions, securities law and corporate governance matters is also relevant. The ideal candidate will also have a strong academic record, exceptional analytical and writing skills and be a true team player prepared to contribute to a collegial professional environment and be in person in the Houston office at least 4 days per week. Texas bar license preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Job #004069 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Diane Larmon, Sr Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

600 Travis Street

Houston, TX 77002