Houston – Energy Regulatory Associate

Hunton seeks an attorney with at least 4-7 years of experience to join the Energy Regulatory practice group of the Energy and Infrastructure team in a full-time, partnership track associate position. This position can be based in either our Dallas or Houston office. The ideal candidate will have experience before state public utility commissions and/or the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, including experience representing clients in matters associated with electric or gas utilities, power markets, and/or pipelines. Litigation experience in the energy or utility sectors is preferred but not required. The successful candidate will possess strong oral and written communication skills, intellectual curiosity, sound judgment, and a desire to take initiative in a collaborative team environment. Texas bar membership is preferred, but at a minimum, required within one year of commencing employment. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Job #004104 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Tammie Mitchell, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position .

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

600 Travis Street

Suite 4200

Houston, TX 77002-2929