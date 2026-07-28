Houston – Private Equity Associate

The Private Equity practice group of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks an associate with two (2) to five (5) years of experience in private fund transactional matters, including fund formation, investment management, investment joint ventures and related transactional matters. This group works in the private equity, real estate and private credit asset classes. The ideal candidate will have a strong academic background, great analytical and writing skills. Candidates should be interested in developing long-term working relationships with our clients, have the desire to be part of a nationally recognized corporate practice and be a true team player. For the right candidate, this position can be filled in one of the following offices: Dallas, Richmond, DC, or Houston. Candidates licensed in the jurisdiction to which they are applying is preferred and, in any event, required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $235,000 to $365,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certification, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorable to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004001 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Diane Larmon, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

600 Travis Street

Suite 4200

Houston, TX 77002-2929