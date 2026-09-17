Houston – Products and Mass Tort Litigation Staff Attorney

Hunton’s Houston office seeks an experienced attorney to join its Products and Mass Tort Litigation practice group as a non-partnership track staff attorney. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years of litigation experience with a focus on handling mass tort and/or toxic tort dockets, as well as experience practicing in both state and federal Texas courts. An attorney in this position will be benefits eligible and will have a billable hour expectation of approximately 1500 hours.

Texas bar membership is required. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Job #004059 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Elizabeth Bearden, Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: No.

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

600 Travis Street

Suite 4200

Houston, TX 77002