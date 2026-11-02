London – Professional Assistant

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, an international law firm, is actively recruiting a professional assistant for its London Office. This position performs specialized and secretarial/administrative duties for practice area, clients and the firm; ensures client services and satisfaction are attained in all areas. Provides staff leadership in supporting firm, office and team initiatives and in support of management directives.

Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

Maintains a leadership role in both team and firm related projects and activities; assists with lawyer committee work, community service projects and other public relations activities.

Complies with the firm’s Client File Maintenance policy for managing the client file for both electronic and hardcopy files. Ensures a central file is maintained for each client matter and (a) all hardcopy files are barcoded and labeled appropriately at the inception of and throughout the life of each client matter and (b) all electronic files are stored in iManage in the appropriate client matter folders. Ensures timely closing of files. Maintains and monitors workrooms to ensure files are in compliance with our Records policy.

Coordinates with assigned attorneys to ensure client/matter electronic materials (emails, documents, etc.) are stored in iManage and not to Outlook folders, drives, etc. Communicates directly with assigned attorneys to determine if assistance is needed to file electronic material appropriately. As needed, provides appropriate level of administrative support to assigned attorneys to manage electronic files (e.g. managing attorney’s Inbox, moving emails from Outlook folders to iManage, separating attachments and filing in appropriate files). Works with attorneys and team members to utilize technology to promote less paper in the workplace.

Creates, proofreads and edits letters and complex legal documents from various electronic versions, handwritten drafts, rough notes or tape dictation; drafts transmittal letters and standard memoranda; reviews and proofreads all outgoing materials; performs document cleanup for all external documents, applying document styles as needed, in accordance with firm standards.

Arranges conference calls with clients and other outside parties; has working knowledge of photocopy, videoconferencing and scanning equipment; keeps coverage group abreast of attorneys’ schedules (e.g. daily calendar or otherwise); may provide telephone coverage for office, team and work group; responds to client inquiries.

Arranges appointments, coordinates meetings, reserves conference rooms, arranges for teleconferencing and equipment set-up and coordinates menu needs through caterers; coordinates travel arrangements; prepares and submits timely manual and electronic expense reimbursement and other payment requests; understands and follows firm policies and procedures, coding and approval requirements related to firm and client charges; anticipates needs and proactively seeks to avoid rush and emergency payment requests.

Performs special projects as assigned.

Qualifications:

Education: A-levels or equivalent required. Degree preferred.

Experience: Minimum three years’ overall legal secretarial experience (or work equivalent) required. Prior law firm experience preferred. Has an in-depth and comprehensive knowledge of firm and team-specific software used in the execution of professional assistant responsibilities including, but not limited to, word processing, document management, file management, spreadsheets, calendaring, and time management. Proficiency in Microsoft Office and PDF required. Proficiency in iManage and other firm software applications preferred.

Other Qualifications: Accurate typing, strong word processing skills, familiarity with legal terminology and procedures, ability to generate a large volume of work and pay strict attention to detail. Excellent communication skills. Spelling, punctuation and use of grammar must be of high quality. Must exercise initiative in problem solving and be capable of making sound decisions in the absence of clear instructions and be multiple task oriented. Ability to work under pressure and maintain flexibility regarding work assignments. Flexibility to work overtime on short notice required. Ability to work well under pressure, patience, diplomacy, high stress tolerance, excellent interpersonal communication skills, ability to prioritize workload and adapt to changing conditions. Visual acuity needed for transcription, extensive reading and input (typing) of information into computer. Ability to receive and convey detailed information through oral communication. Essential competency processes include language ability, reasoning and memory.

To apply, please send your CV to jlorimer@hunton.com.