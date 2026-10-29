New York – Business Finance Associate

Hunton seeks an attorney with at least 2-5 (class of 2024 - 2021) years of finance experience to join the Business Finance group in a full-time partnership-track associate position in our Houston or New York office. Candidates will provide guidance and expert advice to clients on finance transactions, including energy financings, oil and gas financings, cash flow financings, asset-based facilities, acquisition financings, and sponsor-led financings. The ideal candidate will have a strong academic record, exceptional analytical and writing skills, and be a true team player. Texas membership is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant//Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $235,000 to $365,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certification, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorable to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job # 004088 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

200 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10166