New York – Capital Markets Entry Level

Hunton’s New York office seeks an entry level to join the Power & Utilities Capital Markets practice. The ideal candidate will have a demonstrated interest in corporate transactions, as well as a strong academic record, exceptional analytical skills, and a willingness to be a true team player. Candidates should possess excellent oral and written communication skills, demonstrate initiative and potential for leadership, and have the judgment and confidence to work independently with clients and colleagues. Candidates also should display an interest in a client-centered practice and the ability to work effectively and be a contributing member within a team. New York bar will be required within one year of hiring. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary for this position is $225,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certification, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorable to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004070 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Diane Larmon, Sr Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

200 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10166