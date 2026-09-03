New York – Corporate/FinTech Associate

The Financial Institutions Corporate & Regulatory practice group of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks a full-time partnership-track associate with at least 2 years of experience with bank mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, or bank corporate governance experience. Additional relevant experience that is preferred includes one or more of the following: bank operations and related regulatory issues; financial services technology contracting; financial services product development (including regulatory issues and consumer/business-facing terms and agreements); and/or FinTech or Emerging Growth Company experience. The position is for the New York office. Applicants are encouraged to read the description of the Financial Institutions Corporate and Regulatory practice on the firm’s website by clicking here in order to gain a further understanding of the scope of the practice group. The ideal candidate will have a strong academic record, great analytical skills and be a true team player. New York Bar membership is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant /Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary for this position is $235,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004052 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

Click here to apply to this job.

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Diane Larmon, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: Yes, if a valid agreement is in place.

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

200 Park Avenue

52nd Floor

New York, NY 10166