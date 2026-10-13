New York – Data, Cyber & Privacy Associate

The Data, Cyber & Privacy practice group of Hunton Andrews Kurth seeks a full-time, partnership-track associate in the New York office. Candidates should have at least two to three years of experience (class of 2023 – class of 2024), which includes handling privacy, cybersecurity and AI matters. Ideally, the candidate will have experience assisting with: (i) breach response and preparedness activities, (ii) compliance with existing and emerging privacy and AI law frameworks in the US and internationally; and (iii) regulatory investigations relating to privacy and cybersecurity issues. Large law firm experience, an excellent academic record, exceptional analytical and writing skills, and a keen interest in the fields of privacy and cybersecurity is desired. Candidates should also have the desire to be part of an internationally-recognized privacy practice while working as a true team player in a collegial environment. New York bar membership is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary for this position is $235,000 - $260,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004085 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Diane Larmon, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

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If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information:

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

200 Park Avenue

52nd Floor

New York, NY 10166