New York – Data, Cyber & Privacy Entry-Level

The New York office of Hunton Andrews Kurth seeks a Class of 2027 entry level to join the Data, Cyber & Privacy practice group in Fall 2027 to work on a wide range of privacy and cybersecurity matters. The ideal candidate will have a demonstrated interest in privacy and cybersecurity law, as well as a strong academic record, exceptional analytical and writing skills and a willingness to be a true team player. Candidates should be interested data breach response and cybersecurity preparedness activities, compliance with existing and emerging privacy law frameworks in the US and internationally; and regulatory investigations relating to privacy and data security issues. New York bar will be required within one year of hiring. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary for this position is $225,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #003983 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Diane Larmon, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: No

Contact Information:

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

200 Park Avenue

52nd Floor

New York, NY 10166