New York – Real Estate mid-level Associate

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is seeking a talented, full-time associate to join its nationally recognized Real Estate practice in the New York office. This is a partnership-track opportunity within a dynamic and growing department at a premier New York real estate firm with a national platform, offering the chance to work on some of the most significant, sophisticated, and innovative real estate transactions in the country.

Real estate is a core focus area for the firm and part of one of Hunton’s five key industry sectors. Nationally recognized by Chambers and The Legal 500, the firm’s Real Estate practice includes more than 80 attorneys across eight offices who collaborate on sophisticated acquisitions, dispositions, financings, development projects, leasing, and joint ventures.

Candidates should have 3 to 7 years of sophisticated commercial real estate experience, with meaningful experience representing lenders in commercial real estate financing transactions. Candidates should be experienced in negotiating, documenting, and closing of mortgage, mezzanine, and other secured lending transactions. A strong academic record, excellent writing and organizational skills, a team-oriented mindset, and New York Bar membership is required.

This is an outstanding opportunity to build a long-term career at a top-tier firm with a premier national real estate platform. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $260,000 to $420,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certification, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorable to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004026 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position .

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

200 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10166