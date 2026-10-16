New York – Renewables Tax Associate

Hunton seeks an attorney with three to five years (class of 2023 – class of 2021) of experience to join the Business Tax practice group of the Tax & ERISA team in a full-time, partnership-track associate position focused on the tax aspects of renewable energy transactions. The attorney will be expected to advise clients on renewable energy tax credits and related transactions, including structuring, negotiating, and documenting tax equity transactions and tax credit transfers. Candidates must possess excellent oral and written communication skills, demonstrate initiative and potential for leadership, and have the judgment and confidence to work independently with clients and colleagues. A strong candidate will have relevant law firm experience with renewable energy tax credits and transactions. Admission to the bar in the jurisdiction in which the candidate will reside and practice is required. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position for full-time partnership-track associates is $260,000 to $365,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job# 004089 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Tammie Mitchell, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position .

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: No

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

200 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10166