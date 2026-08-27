Richmond – Bankruptcy Associate

The Richmond office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks an attorney to join its national Bankruptcy and Restructuring practice group, in a full-time, partnership-track associate position. The ideal candidate will have two to four years (class of 2024 – class of 2022) of commercial bankruptcy experience. Applicants should have a demonstrated interest in bankruptcy/restructuring, as well as a strong academic record, exceptional analytical and writing skills and be a true team player. Former and current U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judicial Clerks are encouraged to apply. Virginia bar license preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position for full-time partnership-track associates is $235,000 to $310,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004047 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Jennifer Kerrigan, Associate Director Lateral Recruiting & Partner Resources.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: No.

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 East Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219