Richmond – Capital Markets Associate

The nationally-ranked Capital Markets practice group seeks an associate with approximately three (3) to five (5) years of experience with sophisticated corporate finance transactions, particularly public securities offerings pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, whether as issuer’s or underwriters’ counsel, as well as general corporate and corporate governance matters (and the ideal candidate would have significant experience in advising public companies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). The ideal candidate will have a strong academic record, exceptional analytical and communication skills and a desire to be part of a team working on a diverse range of sophisticated transactional work. Candidates will have an opportunity to work on cutting edge transactions directly with partners, counsel and associates who are team oriented. Excellent opportunity to work across offices with the firm’s leading industry groups – Energy, Financial Services, Real Estate Investment & Finance, and Retail and Consumer Products. This position can be filled in our DC or Richmond offices. Candidates licensed in the jurisdiction to which they are applying is preferred and, in any event, required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $260,000 to $365,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certification, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorable to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job # 003991 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Diane Larmon, Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 East Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219