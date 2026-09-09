Richmond – Energy and Infrastructure Finance Associate

Hunton seeks an attorney with at least 2-4 years (class of 2024 – class of 2022) of finance experience to join the Energy and Infrastructure team in a full-time partnership-track associate position in our Richmond, Virginia office. Candidates must possess excellent oral and written communication skills, demonstrate initiative and potential for leadership, and have the judgment and confidence to work independently with clients and colleagues. Virginia bar membership is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $235,000 to $310,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004054 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Tammie Mitchell, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: Yes, if a valid fee agreement is in place.

Contact Information:

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 E. Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219