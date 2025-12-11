Richmond – Litigation Associate

Hunton’s Richmond office seeks an associate to join the Litigation team in a full-time, partnership-track associate position. The ideal candidate will have at least three years (class of 2023) of litigation experience. Applicants should have a strong academic record, be willing to work on pro bono matters, and be focused on client service. Judicial clerkship is preferred. Based on experience and clerkship, we may offer clerkship bonuses and up to two years of seniority and salary credit for purposes of partnership consideration and compensation for a candidate coming to the firm directly from the clerkship. Virginia bar membership is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. A competitive relocation package is available to candidates relocating for the role. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $260,000 to $435,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #003857 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Elizabeth Bearden, Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: Yes, if a valid agreement is in place.

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 East Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219