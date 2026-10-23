Richmond – Pro Bono Fellow

Hunton Andrews Kurth seeks a motivated attorney for a unique pro bono fellowship position in our Richmond office. Applicants should be interested in a career in public interest law. The position will involve representing pro bono clients for the firm’s Church Hill office in Richmond and clients at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society(CVLAS) in Richmond, Virginia. While a portion of the Fellow’s work will be performed for CVLAS, the Fellow will be fully integrated into Hunton, with all the normal opportunities available for legal training, associate development, and social participation.

The Fellow will have the opportunity to handle matters involving various substantive areas of public interest law, including landlord-tenant disputes, protective orders, guardianships, and uncontested divorces. The Fellow will have extensive opportunities for courtroom appearances, and will gain substantive legal knowledge, familiarity with procedure and courtroom skills. The Fellow will be mentored by lawyers at Hunton and CVLAS. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Term of Employment: Program concluding in December 2028. An immediate start date is available for licensed attorneys; candidates awaiting bar admission must be admitted to the Virginia State Bar no later than December 15, 2026, and begin employment no later than January 2027.

Location: Offices of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Richmond, Virginia, and the CVLAS office

Allocation of Time: Approximately 50% Church Hill clients and 50% CVLAS clients

Reporting: Assigned to Hunton Andrews Kurth Litigation Team, reporting to a Litigation Team partner and a Pro Bono Associate, with periodic evaluations submitted by the CVLAS Executive Director.

Compensation: At the time of posting, the expected pay rate range for the position comparable to legal aid and public interest staff attorneys is $80,000 - $85,000. Actual compensation offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. School loan repayment program; benefits comparable with those afforded to Hunton associates.

Currently licensed lawyers as well as recent graduates are encouraged to apply. Admission to the Virginia State Bar by December 15, 2026 is required.

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: No.

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 E. Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219